Supreme Committee for Urban Planning: Dubai accelerates development plans to strengthen global leadership in quality of life

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, chaired the Committee’s 33rd meeting, where key strategies and projects aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan were reviewed. The meeting also reviewed the progress in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city to live in.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as well as His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, Dubai is set to witness the launch of major transformational projects aimed at enhancing quality of life.”

“The Committee will focus on implementing plans and projects that enhance community wellbeing, aligning with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ initiative, which seeks to strengthen social bonds and foster a cohesive and prosperous society. Additionally, efforts will drive development and investment in five urban centres, supporting economic diversification, business growth, and job creation. These initiatives will also address housing and essential services, advancing the objectives of the ‘20-Minute City’ concept while reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in urban planning through the adoption of innovative planning systems,” added Al Tayer.

“Additionally, efforts will focus on a city beautification strategy and the development of projects and initiatives in Dubai’s countryside and rural areas, enhancing the experience for both residents and visitors. Dubai remains committed to advancing development plans and projects that further enhance its global leadership in quality of life,” he said.

Streamlining Procedures and Driving Economic Growth

Al Tayer highlighted that the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning has successfully enhanced the workflow system, streamlining procedures for the approval of new real estate projects across the emirate. “The total value of projects benefiting from the facilitated approval process exceeds AED55 billion, with a 60% reduction in approval time for transactions involving development project lands. 450 million square feet of land had also been allocated for citizen housing, while more than 50 master plans and projects had been reviewed and approved in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and position it among the world’s top three urban economies by 2033.

“With the support of our leadership, the past year witnessed the launch of several strategic programmes aimed at driving Dubai’s development and strengthening its global competitiveness. At the forefront of these initiatives is the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which features over 200 projects and initiatives across 10 key pillars focusing on individuals, society, and the city—placing people at the heart of development.”

Al Tayer said that the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) plan was also approved, aiming to optimise land use around Dubai Metro stations, meet residents’ needs, and support the 20-Minute City concept by increasing metro and sustainable transport use.

He also highlighted the launch of the master plan for the Saih Al-Salam corridor, which includes the development of five service and recreational stations across Dubai’s rural areas. These projects will be implemented in partnership with the private sector, he noted.

Pedestrian-Friendly City

Among the landmark projects approved in 2024 is the comprehensive master plan for pedestrian pathways, ‘Dubai Walk’, which envisions the development of over 6,500 kilometres of pedestrian paths across 160 areas, transforming Dubai into a year-round pedestrian-friendly city.

The first phase includes two key pedestrian routes. The Al Ras Loop is a 15-kilometre pathway linking major historical landmarks in Al Ras, including five kilometres along the waterfront. The Future Loop, situated near the Museum of the Future, features an iconic architectural bridge spanning two kilometres, with a width ranging between six to 15 metres. The bridge will connect 10 key locations and will include an air-conditioned level covering 30,000 square metres, providing a comfortable walking experience throughout the year, in addition to 30,000 square metres of open spaces incorporating shaded areas and green spaces.

Furthermore, the ‘Super Block’ initiative will be introduced as an urban space design concept within the Dubai Walk master plan. This concept will be piloted in several areas, including Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama, and Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Mobility and Innovative Projects

In December, the Dubai Metro Blue Line contract was awarded, marking a strategic milestone in the development of public transport infrastructure in the region. Spanning 30 kilometres, with half of the route running underground, the project will feature 14 stations and serve nine residential and development areas, catering to a projected population of one million residents by 2040.

The ‘Therme Dubai’ project was also launched, marking the creation of the world’s longest interactive resort and park. Developed in partnership with the private sector, the project is expected to attract approximately 1.7 million visitors annually.

Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Progress

Since its establishment in March 2021, the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning has completed several key initiatives under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Among its achievements are the planning of over 17,400 residential plots for citizens, the development of the Urban Planning Law, the Master Plan for Dubai’s Rural and Desert Areas, and the Master Plan for Public Beach Development.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan is designed to achieve several strategic objectives, primarily the development of integrated communities that adhere to the highest planning standards, incorporating green spaces, commercial centres, and recreational facilities to enhance quality of life. The plan targets a 105% increase in green spaces, recreational areas, and public parks, a 134% expansion in hospitality and tourism activities, and an increase in economic activity zones to 168 square kilometres, cementing Dubai’s position as a global economic and logistics hub. In addition, it aims to expand land designated for educational and healthcare facilities by 25% and increase public beach areas by 400%.

