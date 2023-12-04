Suqia Board of Trustees holds its third meeting for 2023

The Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) held its third meeting of 2023. The meeting was chaired by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.It was attended by the board members: HE Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at Emirates Red Crescent and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia; HE Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development Affairs; HE Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE; and Humaid Abdulla Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Board.

The meeting discussed updates on the projects launched by Suqia to secure safe drinking water for those in need in various countries worldwide, such as drilling artesian and hand pump wells and extending water distribution networks. The meeting also focused on the 4th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Suqia, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, supervises the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. The Award, with total prize money of USD 1 million, aims to encourage research institutions, individuals, and innovators worldwide to find new and innovative technologies for the production, distribution, storage, control, purification, and desalination of water using renewable energy. It includes four primary categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative R&D Award, Innovative Individual Award, and Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

“We have learned how to create hope from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We will continue to strengthen the UAE’s contribution to building a better life for millions of people and consolidate its humanitarian position. Through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, we are keen to emphasise the importance that Dubai attaches to promoting innovation in finding sustainable solutions to the global water crisis. This supports the UAE’s position as a platform that encourages innovation, a destination for innovators, and an incubator for creative minds from around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia UAE.

The Board of Trustees also highlighted the possibility of adding new electronic channels to encourage society members to donate to provide clean drinking water to those in need. The meeting further highlighted Suqia’s humanitarian projects during this year. Since its establishment, Suqia has positively impacted the lives of more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries worldwide.

