Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees sheds light on Suqia’s achievements in the first quarter of 2023

The Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) discussed its key achievements in the first quarter of 2023. The meeting was held in person and virtually and chaired by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia, in the presence of board members: HE Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at Emirates Red Crescent and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia; HE Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; HE Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power and Water) at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE; and Humaid Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Board.

The meeting shed light on the momentum and remarkable recognition that the third cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award received. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai, the 11 winners of the award. Al Tayer highlighted that the level of interest in the award reflects the keenness of His Highness to continue advancing the process of sustainable growth and achieving economic and social development for all humans. Al Tayer noted that the entries from 56 countries and the quality of innovations presented by companies, research centres, institutions and innovators confirm the role of the UAE as a motivational platform for innovation, a destination for innovators and an incubator for creativity and innovators from all over the world.

“At Suqia UAE, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, we work to consolidate the Emirati model of giving, which contributes effectively to finding innovative and sustainable solutions, programmes and projects to the challenges facing afflicted and disadvantaged societies. We are also proud to be part of the larger Emirati humanitarian community that promotes cooperation and mobilises efforts to ensure a more sustainable and bright future for current and future generations. Since its inception in March 2015 until the end of 2022, Suqia has positively affected more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries worldwide. Suqia UAE aims to expand the scope of the positive impact by working with its strategic partners to implement new projects outside the country to help the affected communities that suffer from water scarcity,” added Al Tayer.

During the meeting, the Board of Trustees discussed the efforts of Suqia UAE to provide relief for those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent. The board praised the constructive participation of Suqia UAE’s volunteers in the event at Dubai Expo City, organised by the Emirates Red Crescent in cooperation with Dubai Cares, to package food and in-kind assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

The board members also discussed Suqia UAE’s annual Ramadan campaign 2023 for the ninth year in a row to distribute water bottles to mosques and Iftar tents for fasting people across the UAE, in cooperation with Mai Dubai and other local entities during the Holy Month of Ramadan. In addition, the meeting shed light on Suqia’s successful participation in the 19th Dubai International Conference and Exhibition for Relief and Development (DIHAD). DIHAD has gathered decision-makers in different local and international active humanitarian organisations to shed light on several humanitarian issues.

