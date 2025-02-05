Swiss International University in Dubai Announces Third Anniversary milestone in vocational education.

Swiss International University (SIU) in Dubai celebrates its third-year anniversary, a huge milestone within its purpose of providing excellent occupation training. With government-approved qualification up to Level 8, which is comparable to PhD level, the last three years have seen SIU reach a position where it stands as a leading provider of vocational training. These programs have been approved and permitted by KHDA and reflect SIU's dedication to providing quality education as well as training that is career-focused and responds to the changing needs of the UAE as well as the region.

Leading the Future of Vocational Training

Founded in 2022 but got official approved in 2023, this institute should take the lead in vocational education. There is a potential of over 300 more certifications and diplomas, already drawing in 3800 students for its courses in the sciences and business. SIU prepares students, starting from rudimentary courses up to the doctorate level, for careers in various industries.

"This milestone is a step toward demonstrating our commitment to providing such want for vocational training in Dubai," said SIU Dubai. We take pride in giving our students an upper hand in their professions.

Committed to Diversity and Accessibility

SIU Dubai has become better known for providing an extraordinarily wide array of programs and making education accessible for all. Classes are given in both Arabic and English, thus allowing students from varied backgrounds to attend.

A Promising Future

The second year already saw SIU continue developing new projects and extending its programs. The new institution wants to work with regional and global organizations that will open even more doors for the student's success. SIU hopes to establish itself as a major vocational center of excellence by nurturing careers and contributing to the progress of Dubai and beyond.

About Swiss International University (SIU)

The Swiss International University (SIU), located in Dubai, Bishkek, Luzern, Zurich, London, and Riga. It is the modern vocational institute approved and permitted by the government of Dubai educational authority KHDA to offer diplomas programs up to Level 8). Inaugurated in 2013, the institute aims at catering to the various needs of students and industries in and outside the UAE with over 300 vocational training programs in Arabic and English. SIU prepares its students to realize their professional goals and helps in the economic development of the region through hands-on, career-oriented education.

For more information, visit their website.

Arabic Name: الجامعة السويسرية الدولية في دبي SIU

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.