Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Room

His Excellency Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai's State Security Department and Commissioner-General for the Security & Safety Track, today visited the Dubai Civil Defence Department, where he learned about the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions implemented at the Department’s Readiness Room.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed about the intelligent proactive systems that have been seamlessly integrated within the Department. He also learned about the state-of-the-art AI technologies and programmes that play a pivotal role in advancing institutional work, bolstering preparedness and readiness and tackling challenges related to fires and proactive prevention methods.

Captain Issa Al Matou, Director of ‘The Dubai Civil Defence Readiness’ project, presented a detailed explanation on the crucial role of these AI systems. He highlighted how these systems contribute to the development of services, enhancement of the capabilities of civil defence personnel, and the implementation of awareness programmes that encompass proactive and preventive concepts.

The Department's Readiness Room, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, stands as one of the world's leading facilities in its category. The implementation of groundbreaking programmes within this room represents a pioneering step forward in the field of community awareness. These innovative initiatives significantly contribute to the enhancement of Dubai's security and safety indicators, strengthening its position as a global leader in proactive measures.

