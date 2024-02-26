TECOM Group partners with VFS Global

TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, has entered a strategic partnership with VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services industry leader, to offer visa processing and document attestation services exclusively to customers and professionals working with its 10 business destinations across Dubai.

axs, TECOM Group’s award-winning smart online platform for corporate and government services, will facilitate access to these services for more than 11,000 customers and 124,000 professionals, including entrepreneurs and freelancers, as well as their dependents, in the Group’s communities. This includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President – Business Services, TECOM Group, and Pranav Sinha, Head – Passport Services, Attestation & Verification Services and Citizen Services, VFS Global. It adds to the more than 200 services already under axs’s umbrella, marking the latest enhancement in customer experiences and the ease of doing business.

As part of the agreement, axs will facilitate document attestation services through VFS Global, for documents from over 70 countries, including those in the Schengen Area, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, China, Australia, and Canada. The service will provide a 90-day entry permit to applicants to commence employment in the UAE while their attestation process is completed. Community members will be assisted with the authentication, notarisation, legalisation, and translation of documents, such as educational certificates, marriage certificates, birth certificates and commercial licenses.

Moreover, VFS Global will provide ‘Visa At Your Doorstep’ services to customers at TECOM Group’s districts, making any international travel for community members more convenient and seamless.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President – Business Services, TECOM Group, said: “Ensuring a robust digital infrastructure to make operating in our 10 business districts seamless and efficient is essential as a strategic business enabler of Dubai. We are continuously building strategic synergies and implementing innovative solutions that enable our thousands of customers to succeed. Our partnership with VFS Global reflects TECOM Group’s commitment to digital transformation and enhancing the ease of doing business. Digitally enabled platforms like axs are key to attracting more investment, businesses, and talent, to the emirate, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Pranav Sinha, Head – Passport Services, Attestation & Verification Services and Citizen Services, VFS Global, said: “We are pleased to partner with TECOM Group to provide this unique solution to the residents of UAE. Being a digitally led company that continuously transforms its business model with secure and efficient processes, market offerings and advanced technologies, we are confident that this new service will provide enhanced convenience to TECOM Group’s community members and business owners alike.”

Headquartered in Dubai, VFS Global is a trusted partner of 67 client governments, operating a global network of 3,353 application centres in 149 countries.

axs was established in 2014 to facilitate more than 200 business-to-government services under a single umbrella, including licensing and visa processing. It provides TECOM Group’s customers access to a seamless digital platform and customer care centres to meet all their business needs.

