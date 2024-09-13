Temperatures to Drop with Potential Rainfall in the UAE in the Coming Days

The National Center of Meteorology has issued weather forecasts for the period from Sunday, September 13, to Thursday, September 17, 2024, indicating fluctuating conditions, including morning humidity, fog formation, chances of rain, and a drop in temperatures in some areas.

Friday, September 13:

The country will experience humid weather in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of light fog, especially in the western regions. The skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds will be light to moderate, ranging from southeast to northeast, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h, causing some dust during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Saturday, September 14:

Humidity will continue over coastal and western areas with the potential for morning fog. The weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with the formation of convective clouds in the east during the afternoon. A drop in temperatures is expected, especially in the northern regions. Winds will be southeast to northeast and northwest, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h. The sea will remain slight.

Sunday, September 15:

Humidity will persist in coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog in the morning. The weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming in the east, potentially bringing rain. Temperatures will decrease further. Winds will be southeast to northeast, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, stirring dust and sand during the day. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Monday, September 16:

Humid conditions will continue in coastal areas in the morning, with a chance of convective cloud formation in the east that could result in rainfall. Winds will vary between 10 to 40 km/h, causing dust during the day, with slight to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and slight waves in the Sea of Oman.

Tuesday, September 17:

The weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with cloud development in the eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds will range from southeast to northeast, moderate to active, reaching speeds of 35 km/h. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology advises caution, especially in areas with active winds that may cause dust, and during fog formation on the roads.

