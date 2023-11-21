The 52nd UAE Union Day’s Official Ceremony to Take Place at Expo City

In anticipation of the 52nd UAE Union Day, the Organising Committee has unveiled details of the official ceremony set for December 2nd. Situated at Expo City, Dubai, the official ceremony weaves an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day.

Coinciding with COP28 and the Year of Sustainability, the official ceremony will feature innovative technologies and breathtaking projections, where it will portray the UAE’s rich heritage and the connecting threads of unity and sustainability across history, symbolised through various elements of Sadu weaving.

Starting at the roots of Emirati culture and heritage, the show will illustrate the legacy of the ancestors and the relationship between tradition and technology, reflecting the shared commitment to nurturing and preserving our interconnected world.

Through captivating performances and deep storytelling, the show will shed light on the UAE’s vision of a sustainable future shared with the world–in climate adaptation, overcoming challenges through innovation, and collective action–championed by inspiring actionists from the UAE and around the globe.

The official ceremony will be broadcasted live on December 2nd on all local TV channels, as well as on the official website www.UnionDay.ae.

UAE citizens and residents will have the chance to attend the public ceremony from December 5th to 12th, where they can witness the captivating performances and enriching narrative about the UAE’s sustainability journey. More information on the tickets will be announced soon.

The Organising Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day invites everyone to download the specialised kits, which include the Union Day brandmark, available on the official website.

More information is available on the official UAE Union Day social media accounts @UAEUnionDay on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X; and through the official hashtag #UnionDay #UAE52 or the official website www.UnionDay.ae

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.