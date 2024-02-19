The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre Set to Position Emirate as a Global Hub for Dispute Resolution

A recent event in Abu Dhabi explored the recent advancements in arbitration in the Emirates, particularly spotlighting the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s launch of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (commonly referred to as arbitrateAD), which will inevitably establish Abu Dhabi as a regional and global hub for efficient and expeditious dispute resolution. arbitrateAD’s dispute resolution services support Abu Dhabi’s growth as an ideal environment for businesses to thrive and cross-border relations to flourish.

The event, hosted by Al Tamimi & Company, brought together leading experts and practitioners to discuss about the most recent developments on arbitration in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Amongst other distinguished guests, Ali Al Aidarous (managing partner of Al Aidarous advocates and legal consultants) and Lara Hammoud (senior legal counsel, ADNOC), both of whom are court members of the Court of Arbitration of arbitrateAD, joined the seminar.

The seminar kicked off with a keynote speech from Maria Chedid, the global chair of the arbitration practice of Arnold & Porter, and the President of the Court of Arbitration of arbitrateAD. A panel discussion was then held, which was moderated by Malak Nasreddine, Associate in the disputes practice of Al Tamimi & Company. Attendees had the pleasure of hearing from Kristin Campbell-Wilson, the Executive Director of ArbitrateAD, who introduced the new arbitration centre and discussed the governance structure and arbitration rules of ArbitrateAD. Richard Bell, partner in the disputes practice of Al Tamimi & Company, discussed (amongst other things) the ratification and enforcement of awards in the UAE, and provided an insightful update on the recent developments in the ADGM. In addition, Al Tamimi & Company’s Regional Head of Dispute Resolution, Dr Hassan Arab, who has been recently appointed as a Court Member of ArbitrateAD, spoke on the recent developments and discussed new trends relating to arbitration in the region. El-Ameir Noor, partner in the disputes practice of Al Tamimi & Company, discussed the recent developments in respect to the new UAE Commercial Agency Law. To conclude the seminar, the attendees heard from Linda Fitz-Alen, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the ADGM Courts, on her views on the latest developments.

Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi & Company commented: “Abu Dhabi has made headlines with the launch of ArbitrateAD, which signifies a positive shift in the institutional landscape of arbitration in Abu Dhabi and reinforces its status as a hub for international dispute resolution. There is no better time than now to launch this centre, a move that will go a long way to servicing the local and international business community and position the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a regional and global hub for efficient and expeditious dispute resolution”.

Dr Hassan Arab, Regional Head of Dispute Resolution at Al Tamimi & Company said:

“I am honoured to have been selected to serve as a court member of the Court of Arbitration of ArbitrateAD, which is a testament to Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s commitment to support the Emirate’s growth as the ideal location for businesses and cross-border relations. The long-awaited launch of ArbitrateAD and its modern arbitration rules play an important role in enhancing the regional and global arbitration landscape and fostering a sustainable trade and international business environment”.

Richard Bell, Partner, Dispute Resolution at Al Tamimi & Company:

“I am delighted to witness the launch of ArbitrateAD and its arbitration rules. Having a modern arbitration centre with its own arbitration court and procedural rules that are consistent with international best practice is a genuine step forward for arbitration in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. My team at Al Tamimi & Company possesses an in-depth knowledge and understanding of local and international law, and as such are well placed to represent clients in their arbitration disputes under the new ArbitrateAD arbitration rules.”

Malak Nasreddine, Associate, Dispute Resolution at Al Tamimi & Company:

“The launch of ArbitrateAD strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a seat for international arbitration and supports the Emirate in competing with other international arbitration landscapes. As a legal practitioner, I am delighted to see that ArbitrateAD offers services that suit the developing needs and demands of the arbitration and business community. I am also pleased to see that, for the first time in the Middle East, a woman will serve as the president of the court of arbitration, and nearly half of the court members are women in international leading roles with diverse nationalities. This is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s unwavering support to women in business and diversity.”

