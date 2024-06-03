The ADJD’s Expert Affairs Committee Suspends the Registration of Two Experts

The Experts Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued a decision suspending the registration of two experts, after reviewing the findings of the technical assessment of the work of the experts enrolled in the Department’s roster for the month of April 2024, and based on the outcome of the technical assessment and inspection of their performance in accordance with the regulations and controls in force.

During its meeting which was chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the Committee approved the applications for the renewal of the registration of three experts in different disciplines on the list of experts registered with the Judicial Department, and endorsed the request made for the registration of an expert on the list of receivers. The Committee also examined a complaint lodged against an expert and took the appropriate decisions in accordance with the applicable procedures.

The meeting of the Experts Affairs Committee was chaired by Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members, namely the Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, Judge Mohamed Kamel Elgendy, Judge at Al Ain Court, Yousef Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, and expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Expertise Technical Office.

