The ADJD’s Experts Affairs Committee Endorses the Enrollment of 12 Experts in Various Disciplines

The Expert Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued a decision approving the applications for admission in the experts’ roster submitted by 12 experts in various disciplines, in addition to accepting the applications for renewal of registration submitted by 5 other experts.

The Expert Affairs Committee which was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, considered a complaint lodged against an expert and took appropriate decisions on it.

The Committee held its meeting under the chairmanship by of H. E. Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, Judge Mohamed Kamel Elgendy, Judge at Al Ain Court, Mr. Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Mr. Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, in addition to expert, Dr. Dr.Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Expertise Technical Office

