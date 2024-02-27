The Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai have signed a Twinning Charter Agreement

In line with the guidance of the visionary leadership in Dubai, aimed at synergizing government efforts to empower community sectors and foster effective knowledge partnerships, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, entrusted with crafting community development frameworks in the Emirate, has entered into a Twinning Charter Agreement with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. The agreement was signed at the premises of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, with the objective of harmonizing endeavors to support the most vulnerable groups and address critical humanitarian situations.



The agreement was endorsed by Her Excellency Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, with the attendance of several high-ranking leaders and officials from both entities.



This agreement is part of the collaborative efforts and twinning initiatives between the two entities, aligning with the Dubai Social Agenda 2033. Its aim is to promote excellence and integration in sustainable community development, serving shared objectives. Both the Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai aspire to embrace the principle of twinning and integration across all areas of operation to better serve the community of the Emirate of Dubai.



The objective of the agreement is to enrich the quality of life and welfare of citizens, enhancing the happiness of all vulnerable community segments within the residents of Dubai. It seeks to bolster governmental initiatives by offering proactive services, empowering vulnerable groups, and optimizing the resources of both entities to fulfill the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033. Additionally, it aims to align indicators, initiatives, and collaborative projects that reinforce strategic objectives within the purview of both the authority and the department, including cooperative efforts to enhance and innovate societal services.



Her Excellency Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid conveyed her satisfaction regarding the signing of this agreement which emphasize the significance of intergovernmental collaboration in improving the accessibility and efficiency of services. She highlighted the importance of launching programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and happiness. She stated, "This agreement solidifies our ongoing collaboration with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, enabling us to offer assistance to eligible groups and strategically invest zakat funds in Sharia-compliant avenues that uplift the well-being and quality of life of community members."



In his statement, His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, underscored that the twinning initiative between the two entities strengthens collaborative efforts towards achieving shared objectives beneficial to the Emirate of Dubai. This includes the examination and financial support of humanitarian cases through zakat funds, charitable contributions, and donations, utilizing resources from the department or other financial avenues to assist the most vulnerable groups in societyــــــwhether these groups are within the lines of entitlement or outside it. He emphasized adherence to Sharia principles and religious guidelines in the allocation of zakat and charitable funds.



The twinning aspects further included the establishment of electronic connectivity, standardization of databases in compliance with Dubai's laws and regulations, ensuring the confidentiality of information. Moreover, there was a harmonization of social concepts and standards, alongside conducting studies and projects aimed at enhancing the income sources of the most vulnerable families and safeguarding them from harm and necessity. Additionally, it was proposed to hold an annual meeting to evaluate the progress achieved.

