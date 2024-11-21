The "Crisis and Emergency" Authority to Host the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in April

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, Abu Dhabi will host the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 under the theme "Together Towards Building Global Resilience". The event will take place on April 8–9, organized by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) with the aim of enhancing global emergency and crisis management readiness, unifying international efforts in response to large-scale crisis, emergencies and disasters, and forecasting potential risks amidst increasing global threats.

H.E. Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, stated: "We look forward to an exceptional edition of the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit next year, as it will bring the world together, unify strategic international partnerships in the field of crisis, emergency and disaster management, and solidify the concept of resilience by anticipating risks and showcasing global best practices in addressing current and potential challenges."

H.E. Al Neyadi emphasized the significant role the UAE plays in advancing and enhancing emergency and crisis management systems. He highlighted the UAE's exceptional strategic leadership, driven by skilled personnel and innovative Emirati models that foster international collaboration and knowledge exchange. He also stressed the importance of active community involvement in addressing challenges and the need to adopt innovative approaches and leverage the latest technologies to engage community segments that contribute to risk mitigation and crisis response.

The World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit, which will see broad international participation, is guided by principles focused on bridging global capabilities to enhance international cooperation, harnessing global expertise, and promoting integrated capacities to stimulate knowledge exchange, resource sharing, and best practices. The event aims to drive development and economic prosperity by emphasizing proactive planning, technology-driven responses, and effective resource allocation. The summit will address major global challenges and trends in this field, striving to embed resilience through the application of global best practices in emergency and crisis management.

On the sidelines of the summit:

The Education Sector Awareness Exhibition in the UAE will be held, aiming to create a generation well-informed in the culture of crisis, emergency, and disaster preparedness. The exhibition will feature a variety of specialized activities designed to enhance public awareness of effective crisis and emergency management. These include interactive AI-supported activities, advanced technologies, discussion sessions, and interactive workshops.

Additionally, the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition will be organized to foster cooperation and partnerships across government and private sectors. The exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and innovative solutions in crisis and emergency management, serving as a critical platform for knowledge exchange, raising community awareness about emergency preparedness, and encouraging innovation by highlighting the latest projects and technologies.

It will also provide investment opportunities that contribute to sector development and improved response efficiency. The summit will attract speakers and experts from around the world to harmonize global concepts and approaches to cross-border crisis and emergency responses through an integrated and collaborative framework. It will also spotlight the UAE’s unique model of crisis and emergency management, showcasing its exceptional national capacities, institutional cohesion, and forward-looking strategies for anticipating future risks and addressing current and emerging global challenges.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.