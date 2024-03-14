The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment donates AED20 million to the ‘Mothers’ Endowment’ campaign

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Supreme Chairman of The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Establishment announced a donation of AED20 million to the ‘Mothers’ Endowment’ campaign.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to honour mothers by allowing individuals to make donations in their mothers' names. It seeks to extend support to individuals in underprivileged communities worldwide by focusing on education and training initiatives.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to launch the ‘Mothers’ Endowment’ campaign conveys a message of appreciation, honour and gratitude towards mothers. It also highlights their significant role in nurturing, educating, guiding and instilling noble values and morals in the hearts of generations.

His Highness said that this innovative campaign aims to foster family cohesion and enhance the stability and unity of families. It recognises mothers as the cornerstone of families, which are the nucleus of the nation, he noted.

“The 'Mothers' Endowment' initiative represents a commitment to sustainable charity and humanitarian work, while also promoting a culture of endowments. This ensures ongoing support, particularly in funding vital sectors like education,” His Highness said.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said that the campaign aims to honour mothers and acknowledge their key role in raising and nurturing children. The campaign is built upon four main pillars, which include honouring mothers, facilitating global education, promoting a culture of endowments and ensuring sustained philanthropy.

Al Basti said that the under the guidance of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Establishment is committed to supporting charitable initiatives and ensuring their success. He added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has consistently launched such initiatives, championing humanitarian and charitable causes to benefit communities globally.

He also noted that the Establishment will oversee the management of the campaign within the framework of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to accomplish its goals.

Contribution to the ‘Mothers’ Endowment’ campaign is open to all individuals and corporate entities through multiple channels.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has contributed to several Ramadan campaigns in the past, including the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, and the ‘Billion Meals’ campaign. It has also contributed to last year's ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which was aimed at reviving endowments as a means of community development and ensuring ongoing assistance in addressing hunger, a key Sustainable Development Goal.

