The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority elevates preparedness levels to deal with the weather conditions.

The National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority has affirmed the elevation of readiness levels and the preparedness of the national system to deal with the weather conditions witnessed by the country, in order to ensure the effectiveness of response and the provision of necessary support at both national and local levels.

Through a series of meetings held by the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Cases chaired by the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority, and with the participation of the Ministry of Interior and the National Center of Meteorology, along with relevant governmental entities, the necessity of activating business continuity plans, as well as continuing monitoring and evaluation of the weather conditions and their impacts on all areas of the country, has been emphasized.

Furthermore, based on the expected weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior recommended, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority, the activation of the remote learning system for Thursday and Friday for all educational institutions, with decisions to be made by the relevant authorities at the federal level and the leaders of local emergency management teams, each within their jurisdiction and in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Schools Establishment, in accordance with the developments of the situation and its impact.

In addition, it was recommended to activate remote work systems for all governmental institutions and the private sector for Thursday and Friday, except for vital positions that require physical presence or those involved in response and recovery efforts from the low pressure system, with decisions to be made by the relevant authorities at the federal level and the leaders of local emergency management teams, each within their jurisdiction, according to the developments of the situation and its impact.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Emergency and Crisis Authority, also decided to close all roads leading to valley areas, water gathering points, and dams during the period of the weather condition, urging the public to stay away from these areas and adhere to the instructions of specialized field teams, refraining from visiting mountainous, desert, and sea areas at this time to preserve their safety and lives, and emphasizing the necessity of following all procedures announced by official authorities and obtaining accurate information from official sources in the country, while avoiding spreading rumors and misinformation.

The National Center of Meteorology had previously announced that the country would witness, starting from Wednesday night and Thursday, moderate to heavy rainfall in scattered areas with lightning and thunderstorms at times, and the possibility of small-sized hailstones.

As for Friday and Saturday, cloud quantities will decrease with the continued chance of light to moderate rain, which may be heavy in some southern and eastern areas.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

