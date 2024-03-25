The "Noble Number" charity auction in Dubai, supporting the "Mother's Endowment" campaign, raised over 38 million dirhams.

The auction proceeds will entirely support the "Mother's Endowment" campaign to contribute to implementing educational projects in the most needy communities.

The auction, organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, "&e Communications," and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company "du," featured the sale of 31 distinguished numbers, including 10 special numbers for vehicle plates belonging to "Dubai Roads," 10 phone numbers for "du," and 11 numbers for "&e Communications."

The auction proceeds will go towards supporting the "Mother's Endowment" campaign to contribute to implementing educational projects in the most needy communities and to provide millions of individuals around the world with the tools and skills necessary to lead independent lives that preserve their dignity and ensure decent living conditions, through partnerships with several humanitarian organizations and institutions.

Charitable bids on special vehicle plate numbers totaled 29.25 million dirhams, while numbers offered by "&e Communications" amounted to 4.135 million dirhams and those offered by "du" totaled 4.935 million dirhams.

The Noble Number charity auction, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah, Dubai, was attended by several businessmen and philanthropists to support the comprehensive social movement initiated by the Mother's Endowment campaign, which aims to honor mothers by providing opportunities for individuals to donate in their mothers' names and to assist disadvantaged communities and individuals sustainably by supporting their education, thereby providing sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life and enhance their stability and preparation for job markets.

License plate number O74 fetched 2.5 million dirhams, while plate number O51 sold for 3 million dirhams. Plate number V39 was sold for 4 million dirhams, P42 for 3.225 million dirhams, Q49 for 3 million dirhams, T95 for 2.5 million dirhams, U53 for 2.8 million dirhams, U79 for 2.55 million dirhams, W62 for 2.775 million dirhams, and W85 for 2.675 million dirhams.

Mobile phone numbers offered by "&e Communications" amounted to 2.875 million dirhams for number 0545555555, 150 thousand dirhams for number 0561444444, 285 thousand dirhams for number 0569111111, 250 thousand dirhams for number 0548888881, 125 thousand dirhams for number 0545555551, 75 thousand dirhams for number 0544000001, 105 thousand dirhams for number 0568888800, 70 thousand dirhams for number 0564488888, 45 thousand dirhams for number 0564444499, and 80 thousand dirhams for number 0563000004.

Mobile phone numbers offered by "du" amounted to 290 thousand dirhams for number 0587777770, 120 thousand dirhams for number 0587777771, 190 thousand dirhams for number 0587777772, 150 thousand dirhams for number 0587777773, 180 thousand dirhams for number 0587777774, 160 thousand dirhams for number 0587777775, 175 thousand dirhams for number 0587777776, 3.2 million dirhams for number 0587777777, 305 thousand dirhams for number 0587777778, and 165 thousand dirhams for number 0587777779.

The charity auctions for Noble Number to support the Mother's Endowment campaign will continue this week in the UAE, with the Abu Dhabi Police electronic auction of 555 special vehicle plate numbers on the auction website https://eca.ae/app, closing on March 26th and 27th.

The Noble Number charity auction is added to six main channels for contributing to the Mother's Endowment campaign: the dedicated campaign website Mothersfund.ae, the campaign's call center receiving contributions through the toll-free number 8009999, and also through bank transfer to the campaign's account number AE790340003708472909201 at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. Additionally, the campaign offers the option to donate via text message by sending a message with the word "Mother" or "أمي" for users of "du" and "&e Communications" networks in the UAE to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038. Contributions can also be made through the "Dubai Now" app, under the "Donations" category, or through the Dubai platform for social contributions "Jood" (Jood.ae).

