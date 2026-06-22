‘The UAE narrative must be told by Emiratis’: Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed

UAE

National media urged to lead the battle against misinformation and strengthen the UAE narrative

Addressing the forum's theme, 'The UAE is a Red Line', Sheikh Abdulla stressed that the principle is not limited to moments of crisis. Picture: Dennis Mallari

Dubai: The UAE's media sector must move faster, work together and remain firmly committed to protecting the nation's identity and narrative in an increasingly complex digital landscape, His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, said on Monday.

Speaking during the first session of the Emirati Media Forum, titled 'When the Nation Calls: Media in Times of Crisis', Sheikh Abdulla said the UAE's approach to media has always been guided by the vision of the country's leadership, particularly the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to safeguard the nation's identity and values, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to project a positive image of the UAE to the world.

Addressing the forum's theme, 'The UAE is a Red Line', Sheikh Abdulla stressed that the principle is not limited to moments of crisis.

"Our community is something that we have to preserve," he said. "We have always put our country as a red line. Not today, not yesterday. We cannot accept anyone to cross these red lines."

Reflecting on recent regional developments, Sheikh Abdulla said the UAE had once again demonstrated resilience, stability and unity, noting that both citizens and expatriates had highlighted the country's strength through various media platforms.

"From each crisis, we learn a lesson and we take it upon ourselves to come out stronger," he said, adding that the UAE has consistently overcome challenges and emerged stronger and more resilient.

Battle for truth

Speaking on the challenges facing the media, Sheikh Abdulla commented on the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and digital platforms, which can lead to the spread of misinformation.

"The next threat is to find the truth - what is true and what is fake," he said. "When we receive ten pieces of news, perhaps three are true and the rest are fake. We have to consider how to face that."

He pointed to the UAE's ongoing efforts to strengthen legislation and institutions to address emerging challenges, including the law introduced last week protecting children on social media platforms.

Telling the UAE story

A recurring theme throughout the session was the importance of ensuring that Emiratis tell the country's story.

"This is what we have to work on," Sheikh Abdulla said. "We need Emiratis to present the narrative for the UAE, whether outside or inside the country. We do not need a foreigner to speak about us."

He called for more specialised media programmes and expertise, noting that many media professionals remain generalists rather than developing deep knowledge in areas such as history, economics and national affairs.

'The responsibility is ours'

In his closing remarks, Sheikh Abdulla paid tribute to the UAE's leadership, saying generations of leaders have worked tirelessly since the country's founding to protect citizens and residents and ensure stability and prosperity.

"The media has a role," he said. "If we do not take responsibility on our shoulders, the message will not reach the world."

He urged media professionals to intensify their efforts to communicate the UAE's story internationally, describing it as a national responsibility shared across the sector.

"Our responsibility is to communicate the UAE narrative to everybody," he said. "Whatever we have done for our nation, we must do even more to ensure that message reaches the world."