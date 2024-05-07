The UAE offers annual and golden residencies for university students.

The UAE offers students residency for the purpose of studying, whether the sponsor is one of their parents residing in the country or with the sponsorship of one of the accredited universities or colleges where they study. The country also provides outstanding students with a golden residency visa valid for up to 10 years.

Student Visa

Students can reside and study in the UAE, with sponsorship either from one of the accredited universities in the country or from one of their parents officially residing in the country.

Student affairs offices in universities specialize in facilitating the procedures for obtaining student visas and assist students with that.

The student visa is issued for only one year and can be renewed for a similar period upon providing official proof of continuous study from one of the higher education institutions in the UAE where the student is enrolled.

Foreign residents can sponsor their male children until they reach the age of 25. Therefore, male students over the age of 25 can continue on their family residency as long as they provide a written proof of acceptance into one of the higher education institutions for a period of at least one year. As for female students, parents can continue to provide a "student visa" regardless of age.

Main Requirements

To obtain a student visa, the following must be submitted:

A certificate issued by the university or educational institution specifying the duration of study.

Any other specific requirements specified in the general provisions of the residency visa.

Residency Visa for Students' Families

Foreign university students can bring their families to reside with them in the UAE if they have the financial ability to do so and provide suitable accommodation. This step aims to achieve stability and moral support for students.

Golden Residency for Student Talents

The golden visa allows long-term residency for certain categories of foreigners residing in the UAE or wishing to come to it, enabling them to live, work, invest, and study without the need for a sponsor or host, with exclusive benefits. Visa categories include investors, entrepreneurs, talents in science and specialized fields, top students and graduates, humanitarian workers, and frontline workers.

What is the Golden Residency?

The Golden Residency program was launched by the UAE government to provide long-term residencies that allow the holder to reside in the country without the need for a sponsor within the country.

The golden residency is issued for a period of 5 or 10 years, depending on the category. Golden residency holders enjoy exclusive benefits, including:

Multiple-entry visa for 6 months to complete the golden residency procedures

Residency visa for 5 or 10 years renewable

Golden residency holders can stay outside the UAE for a period exceeding 6 months

No need for a sponsor within the country.

Permits residency for foreign family members, including spouses and children.

There is no maximum limit on the number of support service workers that can be brought in.

Family members can stay in the country for the duration of their residency, in case of the death of the breadwinner holding the golden residency.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

