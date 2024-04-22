The weather forecast for the UAE from Monday until Friday 22 - 26 April 2024

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that the weather situation in the UAE from Monday until Friday 22 - 26 April 2024
Monday:
Chance of light rain over the islands and some western areas.
Tuesday:
Chance of light to moderate rain, especially over eastern areas.
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with a weak chance of light rain over the far northeastern areas at noon, and drop in temperatures.
Thursday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times by afternoon, with a probability of light rain over the far northern and eastern areas.
Friday:
A chance of some convective clouds formation eastwards, with a probability of rainfall over the mountains by afternoon.
The National Center of Meteorology is monitoring the situation and will provide you with updates.
