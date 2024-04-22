6.09 AM Monday, 22 April 2024
The weather forecast for the UAE from Monday until Friday 22 - 26 April 2024

The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that the weather situation in the UAE from Monday until Friday 22 - 26 April 2024

Monday:
Chance of light rain over the islands and some western areas.

Tuesday:
Chance of light to moderate rain, especially over eastern areas.

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with a weak chance of light rain over the far northeastern areas at noon, and drop in temperatures.

Thursday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times by afternoon, with a probability of light rain over the far northern and eastern areas.

Friday:
A chance of some convective clouds formation eastwards, with a probability of rainfall over the mountains by afternoon.

The National Center of Meteorology is monitoring the situation and will provide you with updates.

