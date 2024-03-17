Third ‘Dubai Iftar’ brings together people from various faiths to share a meal at Expo City Dubai

- Interfaith iftar was hosted by the Community Development Authority in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department

- Event was organised as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign that was launched under the directives of Ahmed bin Mohammed



The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, today hosted the third edition of ‘Dubai Iftar’ at Expo City Dubai.



The interfaith iftar event saw people from different faiths, including religious leaders, gather together for a special iftar meal. The event was also attended by Muslim scholars, UAE officials, senior officials from various organisations, as well as representatives from consular and diplomatic bodies in the country.



‘Dubai Iftar’ was organised as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign that was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Organised annually, the iftar event aims to celebrate the values of generosity and sharing, while also promoting peaceful coexistence and social cohesion.



Commenting on the occasion, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the ‘Dubai Iftar’ event reflects the spirit of tolerance and compassion that characterises the Holy Month, while also showcasing the religious and cultural diversity within the UAE society.



“Our society is distinguished by its commitment to coexistence and religious freedom. These values are rooted in mutual respect and a dedication to safeguarding and integrating all members, irrespective of their cultural or religious backgrounds. Ramadan offers us the chance to renew our commitment to advancing our society's development, strengthening bonds within our community and enhancing the quality of life of all society members,” HE Buhumaid said.



She added: “This iftar, uniting representatives from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds, underscores our shared goal of safeguarding our society's ongoing development. Social progress isn't solely the duty of governments or organisations; it's a collective endeavour that requires active involvement from all members of society. Whether through ideas, volunteerism, charitable actions, or supporting programmes addressing societal needs, everyone plays a crucial role.”



His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said that the 'Dubai Iftar' event embodies the essence of Emirati culture, which embraces coexistence and diversity. He emphasised the unique social fabric of the UAE, particularly in Dubai, which is known for its rich cultural diversity, with residents hailing from over 200 nationalities and speaking numerous languages.



He added that the event aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership and exemplifies the peaceful coexistence found in the UAE. “This initiative has gained substantial regional recognition for bringing people of diverse faiths, beliefs, and cultural backgrounds together. Through this gathering, we convey a message of love, tolerance, and peace from Dubai to all sects and religions worldwide,” HE Al Muhairi said.



Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Cultural Communication Advisor and General Coordinator of Ramadan Activities in Dubai, said that Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City Dubai was selected once again as the venue for ‘Dubai Iftar’ due to its symbolic significance as a beacon for connecting minds and civilisations worldwide. Additionally, the invitation was extended to include a broader array of representatives from various sects, religions, and members of the country's consular and diplomatic corps, he noted.



Launched by the Dubai Media Council, the #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the Holy Month.



The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign's execution. The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month. The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.









