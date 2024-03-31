Tomorrow's weather in the UAE is expected to be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures.

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts generally partly cloudy weather tomorrow, with medium clouds persisting in some areas, possibly accompanied by light rain in the south. Temperatures are expected to increase, with light to moderate winds occasionally becoming active.

The center, in its daily statement, clarified that the wind direction will be northwesterly at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 18:18 and the second at 04:45, with the first high tide at 11:48 and the second at 21:40.

In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide at 15:04, the second at 01:10, the first high tide at 08:01, and the second at 20:36.

Below are the expected temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Max Temperature Min Temperature Max Humidity Min Humidity Abu Dhabi 30°C 21°C 75% 25% Dubai 29°C 22°C 80% 30% Sharjah 30°C 19°C 80% 30% Ajman 29°C 22°C 85% 35% Umm Al Quwain 28°C 18°C 85% 35% Ras Al Khaimah 31°C 21°C 75% 30% Fujairah 31°C 22°C 75% 25% Al Ain 32°C 19°C 60% 20% Liwa 34°C 18°C 75% 20% Al Ruwais 31°C 20°C 75% 25% Al Sila 33°C 19°C 65% 35% Dalma 29°C 21°C 80% 30% Tanab 27°C 23°C 75% 45% Abu Musa 27°C 23°C 80% 45%

