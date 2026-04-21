Top 5 ways SMEs can take advantage of the Dubai’s economic relief package

UAE

Dubai’s recent Dh1 billion economic stimulus package comes with a number of key initiatives for SME owners.

Dubai’s business hubs stand at the heart of a Dh1 billion stimulus push, offering SMEs critical support through 90-day fee deferrals, faster visa processing, and extended customs timelines. Photo credit: Pexels

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a Dh1 billion stimulus package to boost its private sector. The focus is on supporting hotels, trade enterprises, and SMEs – the backbone of the city’s economy.

Effective April 1, the initiative is being implemented over three to six months, and includes features like the deferral of a range of government fees for SMEs for three months, hospitality industry-related relief measures, and extended grace periods for import-export companies that need to submit customs data.

Noushad Ali, a Dubai-based business consultant, has shared five steps SMEs can take right away, to benefit from the package:

1. Government fee deferrals for 90 days

Effective April 1, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced a three-month or 90-day deferral on government fees. The policy applies specifically to mainland business licenses, and covers government license-related fees, trade name reservation and registration charges, and associated services tied to licensing processes.

It’s important to note that this is not a fee waiver – all applicable fees remain payable, but are postponed to a later date, allowing for temporary financial relief.

Ali explained: “You can think of it as an interest-free loan, so use the cash wisely.”

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2. Customs data grace period

A mandatory process for importers and exporters, submitting customs data allows them to comply with international trade regulations, ensure the legal movement of good across borders, and calculate accurate taxes. Now, they will receive more time to deal with this crucial workflow component of their business.

Ali said: “Earlier, businesses had 30 days to submit customs data. Now, it has been extended to 90 days. If you are importing or exporting items, this is really huge. You get more time, [which means] less work pressure and better cashflow management.” The authorities have also announced the possibility of further extension, after the 90-day period.

3. Sales fee deferral for hospitality industry

In Dubai, hotels charge a Tourism Dirham fee per room, per night of occupancy, for a maximum of 30 consecutive nights, and the amount can range from Dh7 to Dh20, depending on the grade of the hotel.

Ali said: “If you are in the hotel, restaurant or tourism business, you can get 100% of your sales fees, as well as the Tourism Dirham fee, deferred for a period of three months.”

4. Faster visa processing

Business-sponsored residence visa applications submitted between April 1 and June 30 are now being fast-tracked.

Ali said: “You may have already noticed that if you are applying for or renewing your visa, it is happening much quicker than before. This is a great support from the government, so that you can have your team fully operational.”

Under the new directive, new employment entry permits, mission visas and dependent sponsorships filed through recognised corporate portals should be issued within five working days, down from the standard 15.

5. Additional relief for Dubai Business Park tenants

Dubai South recently introduced a comprehensive support package for small- and medium-sized businesses operating within its Business Park.

Ali explained: “If your business is registered at Dubai South Business Park, you are eligible for additional relief measures, such as discounts for rent renewals, flexible payment plans and waivers for minor administrative penalties.”

He urged SMEs to directly contact Dubai South’s administrative department to confirm their eligibility: “Don’t leave this on the table!”