Dubai SME relief package: Here’s how one business owner cut her licence fees by half

UAE

The Dh1 billion stimulus package is helping small businesses reduce costs, defer fees and stay resilient during regional uncertainty.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a Dh1 billion stimulus package to boost its private sector. The focus is on supporting hotels, trade enterprises, and SMEs – the backbone of the city’s economy. Photo credit: Pexels

Like every year, Dubai realtor Saba Patel was getting ready to pay the fee for her company’s trade licence renewal. In 2026, it added up to Dh32,000. But just as she was about to pay, she came across a post online that changed everything.

The LinkedIn post outlined a new economic relief package in Dubai for small and medium business owners (SMEs). The city was going to help people like Patel, an Indian national and founder of Revantage Real Estate Brokerage, to cut down on fees and costs so they can sustain growth despite regional tensions.

The initiative sounded generous and timely.

Patel said: “After reading it, I did some research on the initiative and then contacted my public relations officer (PRO) to check whether we were eligible to benefit from it.”

He confirmed it was accurate, and in no time, her trade licence renewal fee dropped by nearly half, to just Dh17,000.

Patel was so delighted by the turn of events, she created an Instagram Reel to share the news with other SME owners – and was flooded with comments, likes, and queries from others who wanted to know more.

Dubai’s Dh1 billion economic stimulus package

The post Patel saw, is an ongoing initiative by the Dubai government, announced on March 30.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a Dh1 billion stimulus package to boost its private sector. The focus is on supporting hotels, trade enterprises, and SMEs – the backbone of the city’s economy.

Effective April 1, the initiative is being implemented over three to six months, and includes features like the deferral of a range of government fees for SMEs for three months, hospitality industry-related relief measures, and extended grace periods for import-export companies that need to submit customs data.

Moreover, hotels and hospitality operators can now benefit from a three-month delay on sales fees and the Tourism Dirham levy. The government has also streamlined the process for residency permits, making it easier for skilled professionals and their families to remain in the UAE.

How Dubai’s support makes a difference

The economic relief package offers well-timed support for SME owners in Dubai.

Patel said: “I think initiatives like this can have a very positive impact on SMEs. For smaller and growing businesses, every operational saving matters. When governments introduce practical support like this, it reduces financial pressure and allows businesses to redirect funds into growth, hiring, marketing, and stability.”

She added that she was pleasantly surprised by the speed and efficiency of the discount application process – there was no waiting involved, no confusion, and no hiccups. Patel said: “My PRO handled the formalities... straightforward and efficient.”

Noora Sharafi, co-founder of Honestry, a Dubai-based clean-label bakery specialising in gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and seed oil-free baked goods and treats, has been in business since 2017.

Initially, she was worried about sales and sourcing ingredients, but she quickly noticed a pattern. Noora said: “We were worried at first about how we’ll be able to source special ingredients from abroad, but thankfully the effects were very short-lived. Because most of our customer base are residents, we did not feel a big impact in sales. In fact, we noticed more people supporting local homegrown businesses which was very heart-warming. Again, amongst all the turmoil, we still felt secure.”

The Emirati national said the support from Dubai has been phenomenal: “The UAE has really made us SMEs feel like a priority. We even got a call from [a representative from] Dubai Culture to make sure we were doing okay and if we needed any assistance in any way. That is the beauty of this country, and we really feel blessed to be contributing in our small way to the economy.”

Sharafi said she did not apply for any incentives, but her company still benefited anyway. She explained: “We feel lucky to say that thankfully we did not need to apply for the incentives, although I do believe that some things automatically applied, so we didn’t really need to do much from our end, which gave us time to focus more on our operations.”

Another SME owner we spoke with, Elke Steijns, founded Vogaya, a plant-leather handbag brand, in Dubai just a month before regional tensions escalated. She faced both business-related and ethical challenges as she navigated her company through the early days of the Iran attack.

Steijns said: “On a personal level, it felt difficult to promote handbags while people are going through a challenging time. From a business perspective, we’re seeing more mindful spending. That said, the market remains resilient overall.”

Just being in a supportive city like Dubai helps.

Steijns said: “While not all of the recent measures directly apply to early-stage brands licensed in UAE free zones, I’ve benefited from the broader SME ecosystem in Dubai. Through programmes like FRWRDx, backed by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, we’ve had access to mentorship, structure, and visibility, which are just as critical as financial incentives at this stage.”

FRWRDx is a 14-week no-equity start-up programme in Dubai that guides entrepreneurs to launch their business, while keeping their jobs.

For Steijns, it has been a learning experience, right from the get-go: “There are always operational learnings, particularly around logistics and setting up the right structures, but the ecosystem is responsive [in Dubai] and support is accessible when needed.”

She encouraged other SME owners to do their research when it comes to resources and support offered by the authorities – there are fantastic options out there.

Steijns said: “Dubai offers a stable environment, but resilience still comes from within the business, being clear on your positioning, managing costs carefully, and staying adaptable. [People should] actively engage with the ecosystem, as there are many opportunities that go beyond direct financial support. It’s also been great to see local businesses support each other….”

As both the government and business communities rally together, with shared support and mutual goals, Dubai is on the trajectory for growth and prosperity.

Patel explained: “I’m very confident. The UAE has always shown a proactive and solutions-driven approach, and that gives business owners a lot of reassurance. Initiatives like [the Dh1billion stimulus package] don’t just help financially — they also strengthen confidence in the overall business environment and remind entrepreneurs that they are operating in a country that genuinely supports growth.”