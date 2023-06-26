Top achievers in the UAE General Secondary Education

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the top achievers in the General Secondary Education in the UAE and wished them success.

The list of top achievers in general education included Yasmin Mahmoud Abdullah Mohamed Ali, ranked first in the Elite Track at Rashidiah School in Dubai. Suheila Tarek Imran Jad Mahmoud ranked first in the Advanced Track at Bahithat Al Badia School in Sharjah. Malak Fadel Abdullah Al Ziyoudi ranked first in the General Track at Mleiha School in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Ibrahim Khalafan Saeed Al Falasi ranked first in the Applied Track at Al Ma'arif School in Dubai.

As for private education, Taqwa Youssef Al Ghabait ranked first in the Advanced Track at Al Ruwaida Private School in Abu Dhabi. Layan Ahmed Mohammed Reda Al Tamimi ranked first in the General Track at Al Wardiya Private School in Abu Dhabi.

Regarding the Applied Technology Secondary School system, the list of top achievers included Arwa Awad Ali Hussain Al Naemi, ranked first in the Advanced Track at Applied Technology Secondary School in Abu Dhabi. Aisha Ali Khamis Ali Safdani ranked first in the General Track at Applied Technology Secondary School in Umm Al Quwain. Maryam Osman Abdullah Abubaker Al Amoudi ranked first in the Advanced Sciences at Applied Technology Secondary School in Al Ain."

