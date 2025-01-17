TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional security

A research study by TRENDS Research & Advisory highlighted that the Houthi attacks on the UAE in 2022, which targeted civilian infrastructure, demonstrated the country's ability to handle terrorist threats with exceptional efficiency.

The study, authored by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, and titled "The Houthi Threat to Regional Security: Learned Lessons from the Events of January 17," explained how the UAE effectively combined security capabilities with proactive diplomacy to counter these threats. This strategic approach reinforced its position as a regional leader capable of safeguarding its national security and contributing to regional stability.

The study explored various dimensions of the Houthi threat to regional security by analysing the group's role in perpetuating Yemen’s internal conflict and assessing its impact on maritime security in the southern and western parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

A particular focus was given to its direct threats to Gulf security, with a detailed examination of pivotal incidents such as the attacks on civilian sites in the UAE on 17th and 24th January 2022. By analysing these events, the study derived key lessons learned from the experience.

According to the study, the attack sparked a wave of international condemnation. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany issued statements denouncing the attack and affirming their solidarity with the UAE and its right to defend itself. Additionally, regional nations strongly condemned the attack, expressing their unwavering support for the UAE in confronting this threat.

On a societal level, the study noted that the UAE witnessed an extraordinary display of national unity, solidarity, and collective support for the leadership. Citizens and residents alike expressed their full backing for the country in the face of these challenges. UAE media played a crucial role in strengthening this national spirit by providing comprehensive and professional coverage of the incident, highlighting the state's efforts to counter the threats effectively.

The study identified several key lessons from the crisis. It demonstrated the high level of global support for the UAE’s leadership and the effectiveness of UAE diplomacy, as evidenced by the international support the country received.

The study also highlighted the preparedness and capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces, emergency response teams, and law enforcement agencies in maintaining national security and handling crises.

Furthermore, the events of 17th January underscored the remarkable societal cohesion and resilience displayed by the Emirati people during times of crisis. The study emphasised the importance of a proactive approach in addressing security challenges, protecting citizens and infrastructure, and enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms with international allies. Additionally, it illustrated the need for mobilising the international community against the Houthi threat and advancing efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni conflict.

The study projected that terrorist threats will continue to evolve, adopting increasingly sophisticated and complex forms. As a result, it urged nations to continuously enhance their strategies for countering such threats and to expand international cooperation in this field. It also emphasised the vital role of technology in combating terrorism, as technological advancements have significantly improved monitoring capabilities and facilitated intelligence-sharing between countries. Looking ahead, the study predicted an increasing reliance on technology to address emerging security challenges.

The study further stressed the importance of educating young people about the dangers of extremism and fostering values of tolerance and moderation. It highlighted the pivotal role that Emirati youth played in confronting these challenges, noting that the younger generations demonstrated deep awareness of national security concerns and actively engaged with national initiatives.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.