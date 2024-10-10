Tropical depression expected south of Arabian Sea near western coasts of India: NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather maps indicate the presence of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coasts of India, expected to deepen into a tropical depression and move towards the central Arabian Sea on 14th and 15th October.

The NCM said that the accuracy of information regarding the intensity of the situation and its path will increase after it develops.

There are two potential tracks for the expected tropical depression: Moving west toward the central Arabian Sea and then towards the central Oman coasts; Moving west-southwest toward the central Arabian Sea and then towards Socotra.

Tropical events often undergo many rapid and sudden changes, and the centre is continuously monitoring the situation and will keep you updated with any developments as they occur, NCM added.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.