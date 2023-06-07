Tropical situation in Arabian Sea (Biparjoy)

Classification: Tropical cyclone Cat.1

Current Situation:

A tropical cyclone Cat.1 centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 13.1 north and longitude 66.4. The wind speed around the centre ranges from 120 to 130 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

Expectation:

Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to continue with same strength in the next 24 hours. Its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between 130 to 145 km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 5 km/hr.

Impact on the UAE:

There is no effect on the country during the next five days.

