Tropical situation in Arabian Sea Biparjoy (NCM Report 5)

Classification: Tropical cyclone Cat.1

Current Situation: A tropical cyclone Cat.1 centred in the East central of the Arabian Sea at latitude 17.0 north and longitude 67.5 The wind speed around the centre ranges from 135 to 145 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

Expectation: Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring center, tropical cyclone Cat.1 continue in the next 12 hours Then it deepens to Cat.2 in the night hours until early morning, then the tropical cyclone weakens to Cat.1 tomorrow morning. and Its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between 140 to 165 km/hr. around the center and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 7 km/hr.

Impact on the UAE: There is no effect on the country during the next five days.

