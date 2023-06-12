Tropical situation in Arabian Sea Biparjoy (NCM Report 7)

Classification:

Tropical cyclone Cat.2

Current Situation:

A tropical cyclone Cat.2 centred in the Eastcentral of the Arabian Sea at latitude 19.6 north and longitude 67.7 The wind speed around the centre ranges from 160 to 170 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

Expectation:

Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical cyclone Cat.2 is expected to continue with same strength in the next 12 hours then weakens to Cat.1 during the night and tomorrow morning . Its path will be to North, towards the coasts of Indian - Pakistani , where the wind speed ranges between 140 to 160 km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 7 km/hr.

Impact on the UAE:

There is no effect on the country during the next five days.

