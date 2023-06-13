Tropical situation in Arabian Sea Biparjoy (NCM Report 8)

Classification:

Tropical cyclone Cat.1

Current Situation:

A tropical cyclone Cat.1 centred in the East central of the Arabian Sea at latitude 21.0 north and longitude 66.

The wind speed around the centre ranges from 140 to 155 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

Expectation:

Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to continue with same strength in the next 24 hours .

Its path will be to North, towards the coasts of Indian - Pakistani, where the wind speed ranges between 135 to 150 km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 10 km/hr.

Impact on the country:

There is no effect on the country during the next five days.

