Two people died in an explosion of a petroleum derivatives tank in Ajman.

A diesel fuel tank exploded in the Al-Jurf industrial area of Ajman this morning, resulting in two fatalities and three injuries.

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, the General Commander of Ajman Police, stated that the operations room received a report at 11 a.m. today regarding an explosion in a diesel tank at one of the facilities owned by a fuel trading company in the Al-Jurf industrial area. Immediate action was taken, and it was found that two workers at the site were carrying out welding work on one of the tanks, leading to its explosion due to sparks from the welding falling on the fuel inside the tank. As a result, the two workers of Asian nationality lost their lives, and three other individuals, also of Asian nationality, were injured in the neighboring factory due to fragments from the exploded tank cover.

His Excellency emphasized that the explosion occurred due to non-compliance with security and safety regulations, as well as failure to adhere to the necessary licenses from the Civil Defense to secure such facilities dealing with fuel and petroleum derivatives.

Consequently, the relevant authorities, including the National Ambulance, Civil Defense, and traffic patrols, were summoned to take the necessary measures and transport the affected individuals to the hospital.

