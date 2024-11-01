Two Salik Gates at Business Bay Crossing and Al Safa South to be activated on 24th November

The Business Bay Crossing Gate will contribute to:

Diverting traffic from Jebel Ali towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road

Reducing traffic congestion on Al Khail Road by up to 15%

Lowering traffic volume on Al Rebat Street by up to 16%

Reducing traffic on Financial Centre Street by 5%

Cutting total travel time on the congested section of Al Khail Road between Al Rebat and Ras Al Khor Streets by approximately 20,000 hours daily in both directions

Al Safa South Gate will contribute to:

Reducing right-turn traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by approximately 15%

Decreasing traffic from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by around 42%

Lowering traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road between Financial Centre Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street by approximately 4%

Optimising the usage of First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street by up to 4%

Salik Company PJSC announced the activation of the toll gates at the Business Bay Crossing and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road on 24th November, following the completion of Al Khail Road Development Project by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This project included the construction of five bridges extending 3,300 metres and the expansion of 6,820 metres of road lanes across seven different locations along Al Khail Road: Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle. Serving 1.5 million people, the project has reduced travel time by 30%, increased the capacity of intersections and bridges by approximately 19,600 vehicles per hour, improved traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, resolved traffic overlaps at flyovers, and ensured the continuity of free-flowing traffic.

The activation of the two toll gates complements a master plan to develop and integrate road networks, facilities, public transport lines, transport services, and intelligent road systems. It also aligns with policies aimed at reducing reliance on private vehicles and encouraging public transport use, while improving traffic flow across Dubai’s road network by redistributing traffic to alternative routes, such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Street, and Al Manama Street. The use of alternative Creek crossings, such as Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, will also help facilitate smoother traffic, encouraging residents and visitors to use less congested corridors.

Transport Policies

The toll gates are part of transport policies that support road infrastructure projects and the public transportation system. These policies help distribute traffic across various elements of the road network, optimising the use of the existing corridors. Toll policies also encourage a shift towards public transport, including the metro, buses, marine transport, and soft mobility options. Existing toll gates have proven effective, reducing total travel time in Dubai by 6 million hours annually, decreasing traffic on Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud Bridges by 26%, reducing travel time on Sheikh Zayed and Al Ittihad Roads by 24%, and increasing public transport ridership by around 9 million passengers per year.

Traffic Benefits

Global consultants have studied and recommended the installation of toll gates at Business Bay Crossing and Al Safa South. Al Safa South toll gate, serving operational and regulatory purposes, is located on Sheikh Zayed Road (between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets), with a one-time toll fee applicable for trips between the North and South Al Safa toll gates within a one-hour period. This measure aims to maintain traffic service levels, accommodate traffic volumes, and control density across the road network and intersections.

The Business Bay Crossing toll gate will divert traffic from Jebel Ali towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, reducing traffic on Al Khail Road by around 2,053 vehicles per hour, or approximately 15%, and by about 1,218 vehicles per hour on Al Rebat Street, achieving a reduction of up to 16%. Additionally, it will reduce traffic on Financial Centre Street by 5% and cut total travel time on the congested section of Al Khail Road between Al Rebat and Ras Al Khor Streets by 20,000 hours daily in both directions.

Similarly, the Al Safa South (operational) toll gate will reduce right-turn traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by 15% and decrease traffic from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by approximately 1,070 vehicles per hour, a 42% reduction. It will also reduce traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road between Financial Centre Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street by 4% while optimising the use of First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street by up to 4%.

