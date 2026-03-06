UAE Air Defences Intercept Nine Ballistic Missiles, 109 Drones

UAE air defences systems detected nine ballistic missiles today (6th March 2026), all of which were successfully intercepted and destroyed.

The systems also detected 112 drones, intercepting 109 of them, while three drones fell within the country’s territory.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, a total of 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 190 were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea and two landed within the country’s territory.

During the same period, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected, with 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country’s territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 112 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront any attempts aimed at undermining the country’s security, in a manner that safeguards the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability, and protects its national interests and resources.