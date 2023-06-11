UAE allows husband to sponsor two wives at same time

A Muslim residing in the UAE is allowed to sponsor two wives at the same time in special cases and according to certain conditions, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

The Digital Government of the UAE stated that a resident can obtain a residence visa for his wife and children, after submitting the marriage contract which must be certified in Arabic or translated into Arabic by a sworn and certified translator.

A resident father can sponsor his unmarried daughters, regardless of their age, and for male sons, he can sponsor them until they reach the age of 25. The father is allowed to sponsor them after the age of 25 if they continue their studies, the government indicated.

Regarding the sponsorship of newborns, the UAE Government affirmed that a residence permit must be obtained for newborns within the country within 120 days of their birth date to avoid any fines, according to the Government.

It noted that a resident can sponsor the children of his wife from her previous husband after fulfilling the conditions which include a statement of consent from the father and depositing a guarantee amount by the sponsor. The residence period in this case is only one year and can be yearly renewed.

The ICP identified 8 documents required to submit a request to sponsor the wife and children, which included : Residence visa application, whether online or through licenced typing offices, a copy of the passport of the sponsor and the sponsored persons, photographs with a white background for the wife and children, the original certificate of medical fitness for the wife and children ( Above 18), a copy of the husband’s employment contract or the company’s contract if he is an employer, a valid work permit for the sponsor, a certificate of the husband’s salary, and an attested lease contract.

The ICP affirmed that family residence permits are linked to the residence permit of the sponsor (the head of the family or the guarantor).

In case the sponsor residency is cancelled, the family members’ residency is cancelled also. They are given a grace period of 6 months until they get a new residency or leave the country. In case the sponsor fails to renew or cancel the residency visa of his family members, he will be obligated to pay the prescribed financial fine.

