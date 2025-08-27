UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets President of Oriental Republic of Uruguay

Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, met with Yamandú Orsi, President of Uruguay, in the presence of Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, within the framework of enhancing bilateral relations between the countries.

Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Orsi, along with their congratulations on the occasion of the 200th National Day of Uruguay, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Uruguay.

For his part, President Orsi conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Orsi commended the progress of relations between the two countries across areas of mutual interest, and the UAE’s pioneering developmental achievements, and affirmed his country’s aspirations to strengthen cooperation with the UAE across all fields.

For his part, Al Qamzi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Uruguay, in a way that serves common interests and deepens ties between the two countries and peoples.

The meeting reflected both sides’ commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening coordination on issues of common interest, with the aim of advancing the development of both countries.