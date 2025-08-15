UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sharif Isa Al Suwaidi presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary of the UAE to the Federative Republic of Brazil, to Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary-General of Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Maria Laura da Rocha wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors between the UAE and Brazil, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties and contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries.

For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Federative Republic of Brazil and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, contributing to strengthening ties and advancing the interests of both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation between the UAE and Brazil and discussed ways to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples, and opening broader horizons for partnership.