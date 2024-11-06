UAE announces Emirates Polar Programme

The UAE announced the launch of a polar research project as part of plans to boost the nation’s standing among leaders in polar research and presence, during a plenary session of the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024.

Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court and Chair of the “UAE Polar Mission steering Committee”, outlined details of the project, developed over the past year through collaboration between the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the National Centre of Meteorology, and Khalifa University.

The project incorporates input from scientists, experts, and diplomats to define key research priorities encompassing scientific, technological, and commercial applications. Initial steps include establishing the “Polar Research Center” at Khalifa University, building strategic international partnerships, signing relevant treaties, and joining international polar missions.

Almheiri stated that these efforts underscore the UAE's recognition of the strategic importance and global impact of polar science. Acknowledging the vast potential of the polar regions, despite the inherent challenges, she emphasized that the project aims to equip Emirati scientists for participation in international polar missions.

Almheiri announced: "Two Emiratis embark on their Antarctic mission tomorrow, November 7th," she announced, “and another mission is scheduled for the Arctic in the summer of 2025, extending the UAE's scientific presence to both poles.”

She explained the UAE's motivation for joining the forefront of polar research, emphasizing the nation's commitment to soft power, inspiring future generations in scientific pursuits, building national scientific capacity, and championing global climate action and key environmental causes.

Regarding international treaties, Her Excellency confirmed Cabinet approval for signing all the relevant treaties essential to polar research and presence. Almheiri announced that the UAE has been invited to participate in the Antarctica InSync program and the 33rd Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition and outlined Khalifa University's upcoming polar research projects.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.