UAE announces phased approach to resuming drone operations

The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant organisations, has announced a phased lifting of restrictions on drone activities. This plan prioritises the safety of airspace and ensures the protection of society, individuals, and property.

The ministry confirmed that the decision will come into effect on 25th November 2024. Entities planning to operate drones must first familiarize themselves with all requirements, which can be accessed through the UAE Drones mobile app or the website https://drones.gov.ae/.

This came during a press conference held for this purpose at the Abu Dhabi Police College, in which Colonel Jamal Al Hosani, Director of the Air Support Department at the General Department of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, and Eng. Ammar Al Mazrouei, Director of the First Planning and Standards Department, representing the General Civil Aviation Authority, spoke at the press conference in the presence of media representatives and several officials from the concerned authorities.

To facilitate operations, the General Civil Aviation Authority, in collaboration with key partners, will introduce a unified national platform for drones. This interactive hub aims to simplify registration, regulate drone usage, and provide clarity on operational guidelines. By centralising all procedures, the platform ensures greater convenience for users by involving all related entities under one system.

The platform’s initial phase, set to launch on 25th November, 2024, will exclusively cater to companies and government agencies. Subsequent phases will expand services to accommodate other users, including amateur drone operators, with specific timelines to be announced in due course.

This initiative is instrumental in driving the drone sector's advancement, boosting innovation, and fostering economic growth in industries adopting this technology. It also aligns with the UAE’s broader national objectives, including ‘’We the Emirates 2031'' and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Obtaining operational licenses for companies and agencies

According to the General Civil Aviation Authority, companies, government institutions, and entities conducting research, testing, or exhibitions can apply for operational permits using the UAE Drones smart application. Applicants must follow the outlined steps within the application to secure approval. Operators are also required to ensure their drones are equipped with a remote identification broadcast system.

For drones lacking this feature, operators can reach out to Etisalat via email at UAEDrones@eand.com to obtain a suitable tracking device.

Guidelines for registration and technical support

Registration inquiries: Contact drones@gcaa.gov.ae.

Airspace-related permissions: Email airspaceapprovals@gcaa.gov.ae.

Technical assistance: Reach out via UAEDrones@eand.com.

General questions: Call 02 8140404.

To ensure public safety and protect private and public property, all drone-related incidents that cause harm or pose risks must be reported. Users can submit incident reports by accessing the “Incident Report” section on the UAE Drones platform, completing the required forms, and providing all necessary information. This reporting system is designed to improve drone safety standards while upholding the security of individuals and property.

