UAE Announces Saturday as the First Day of Ramadan

The committee responsible for moon sighting in the United Arab Emirates has announced that tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

During its meeting on Friday, the committee confirmed that after careful observation and consideration of all legitimate verification methods, as well as consultations with neighboring countries, the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon was confirmed. Accordingly, Saturday, March 1, 2025, marks the beginning of Ramadan.

On this blessed occasion, the committee extended its heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, wishing him continued good health and well-being. It also conveyed its best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, and the people of the UAE. The committee also extended its greetings to all Muslims worldwide.

The moon-sighting committee held its meeting at the historic Al Hosn site in Abu Dhabi, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the UAE Council for Sharia Fatwa, along with His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Vice President of the Council, and a panel comprising representatives from the council, the Ministry of Justice, and expert astronomers.

This year's moon sighting process was conducted in collaboration with national institutions and specialized observatories across the country.

