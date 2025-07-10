UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held talks today on bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, food security, renewable energy, environmental action, and other areas of mutual interest that support sustainable development in both nations.

The talks took place during His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the UAE, where he was received by His Highness at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness welcomed His Excellency President Aliyev’s visit and expressed hope that it would contribute to further advancing cooperation in ways that benefit both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, underlining the importance of joint efforts to promote peace, stability, and security regionally and globally.

His Highness affirmed that UAE-Azerbaijan relations are founded on mutual respect and shared interests, noting that ties between the two countries continue to grow, particularly in areas that support joint development.

His Highness also emphasised the shared vision of the UAE and Azerbaijan on the importance of dialogue and cultural exchange. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building development-focused partnerships across the Caucasus, including with Azerbaijan, in support of the wellbeing of the region’s peoples. He noted the UAE’s support for efforts aimed at reinforcing peace, stability, and development, driven by its belief that peace is the foundation of prosperity and progress.

His Excellency President Aliyev thanked His Highness for his commitment to advancing bilateral relations, which he said has played a key role in their growth in recent years, especially in fields related to economic development. He also underscored the significance of joint projects in accelerating progress and prosperity in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan; and several senior officials.

In attendance also were members of the delegation accompanying President Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier in the day, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with a number of senior officials.

