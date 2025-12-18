UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, today discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in support of shared development as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of His Excellency Aliyev’s visit to the UAE, during which he attended the opening of Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to broadening cooperation, particularly in development, the economy, investment, food security, renewable energy, sustainability, and other priority areas. They noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries in July 2025 has represented a major step forward in their economic relations and is expected to deliver significant outcomes.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosted a luncheon in honour of His Excellency Aliyev.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; several Sheikhs, and top officials.

Earlier, His Excellency Aliyev was received at the Presidential Flight upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness welcomed His Excellency Aliyev and affirmed the depth and continued development of relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan, reflecting the keenness of both countries’ leaderships to further strengthen cooperation.