UAE Braces for Unsettled Conditions with Rainfall and Temperature Drop

In a recent report from the UAE National Center of Meteorology, the country is set to experience a significant weather shift from Sunday, 25 February, to Monday, 26 February 2024. The main weather influencer is a surface low-pressure system stretching from the Southwest, coupled with the extension of an upper air depression. Additionally, a westerly trough will bring varying amounts of clouds flowing from the West intermittently.

Here's what to expect in terms of weather conditions during this period:

Sky Conditions: The skies are predicted to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall. Some Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas might experience heavy rainfall at times.

Residents are advised to brace for a decrease in temperatures, especially in westward regions, as the low-pressure system and associated weather patterns take hold.

Winds are expected to shift from Southeasterly to Northwesterly, ranging from light to moderate, with occasional fresh gusts. The presence of clouds could lead to blowing dust and sand, affecting visibility in certain areas.

Mariners and beachgoers are urged to exercise caution as the sea is forecasted to be slight to moderate, occasionally turning rough, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

