UAE Braces for Unstable Weather: Rainfall, Temperature Drops, and Strong Winds Expected

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory for the upcoming weekend as the country prepares for the impact of two successive low-pressure systems, bringing rainfall, strong winds, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

From Friday to Saturday, the first upper-air low-pressure system will extend over the UAE, leading to light to moderate rainfall over some northern and eastern areas, along with a gradual decrease in temperatures across various regions. By Sunday and into Monday morning, a second, deeper low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass will further intensify weather conditions, resulting in heavy rainfall at times over northern and eastern areas, light to moderate showers along coastal regions, and a significant temperature drop. In mountainous areas, temperatures may drop low enough for water to freeze by morning, with the possibility of small hailstorms in limited areas.

Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast to northwest but may strengthen at times, causing blowing dust and sand, leading to reduced visibility over land. At sea, the Arabian Gulf is expected to experience rough conditions, while the Oman Sea will generally remain slight to moderate but could turn rough at times with cloud cover.

The NCM advises residents to stay informed through official forecasts, exercise caution while traveling, and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities due to potential hazardous conditions.

