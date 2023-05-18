UAE Cabinet Appoints Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as Vice-Chairperson of Education and Human Resources Council

2023The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision appointing Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council.

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam is Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF), Principal Advisor to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program at NYU Abu Dhabi, and Honorary Chair of the Special Olympics UAE.

Her Highness oversaw and supervised the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and she has also chaired the Executive Committee of the UAE National Day Celebrations since 2011.

In 2017, she received the Pride of the UAE Award in recognition of her initiatives in the fields of national, humanitarian, and academic endeavours.

In 2018, she played a pivotal role in establishing The Founder's Memorial and actively contributed to various initiatives commemorating the Year of Zayed. Furthermore, in 2021 she served as the Deputy Chairperson of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam efforts were instrumental in the restoration and revitalisation of the Al-Hosn cultural area, as well as the development of a dynamic programme of events and activities associated with the annual Al-Hosn Festival, which celebrates the Emirate’s heritage and is held annually in Abu Dhabi.

In June 2022, the UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the Education and Human Resources Council chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Council's primary functions revolve around formulating an educational vision at the national level, endorsing educational goals and targets across all levels of education, and approving the overarching framework, policies, strategies, legislation, and educational systems for all stages of education.

The Education and Human Resources Council's mandate extends to monitoring the performance of the education sector and ensuring the alignment of its outputs with current and future labour market demands. It involves recommending programmes aimed at cultivating a skilled workforce capable of adapting to future employment trends. Additionally, the Council aims to enhance coordination among educational authorities, federal and local employers, and the private sector within the country.

