UAE Cabinet approves federal budget for fiscal year 2025 totaling AED71.5 billion in expenditures

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Union General Budget Plan for the fiscal year 2025.

The budget totals AED71.5 billion in revenues and AED71.5 billion in estimated expenditures, maintaining a balanced approach between income and spending.

This federal budget represents the largest in the UAE's history, underscoring the robustness of the national economy and the sustainability of resources to support key developmental, economic, and social projects. The approval of the 2025 budget is part of the multi-year financial plan (2022-2026).

The 2025 budget is allocated across key sectors, including Social Development and Pensions, Government Affairs, Infrastructure and Economic Affairs, and Financial Investments, alongside other federal expenses.

AED27.859 billion, representing 39% of the total federal budget, has been dedicated to the Social Development and Pensions sector. Of this amount, AED10.914 billion (15.3%) is allocated to public and higher education programmes, AED5.745 billion (8%) to healthcare and community prevention services, AED3.744 billion (5.2%) to social affairs, AED5.709 billion (8%) to pensions, and AED 1.746 billion (2.5%) to public services.

The Government Affairs sector has been allocated AED25.570 billion, accounting for 35.7% of the total budget. The Infrastructure and Economic Affairs sector has been allocated AED2.581 billion, representing 3.6% of the total budget, while AED2.864 billion (4%) has been designated for the Financial Investments sector. Additionally, AED12.624 billion (17.7%) has been set aside for other federal expenditures.

