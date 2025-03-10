UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Combating Health Risks

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today, I chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, we approved our National Investment Strategy for the next six years. Our goal is to increase annual foreign investment inflows from AED112 billion in 2023 to AED240 billion by 2031 and grow the UAE’s total foreign investment stock from AED800 billion to AED2.2 trillion over the coming years. This strategy will focus on key sectors, including industry, logistics, financial services, renewable energy, and information technology. The UAE continues to develop its economy, expand global markets, attract investments, and create the most business-friendly environment in the world.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added: “We also reviewed the progress of the UAE’s strategic partnerships with African nations, where 95% of previously approved initiatives have been successfully implemented. As a result, our total trade volume with Sub-Saharan Africa has grown from AED126.7 billion in 2019 to AED235 billion over five years—an 87% increase. The UAE will continue to build new economic bridges across the world and reinforce its role as a global trade hub, connecting markets worldwide.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stated: “We also reviewed the National Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to increase the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 9.7% to 19.4%. We remain committed to strengthening the UAE’s position in the global digital economy through ambitious national initiatives and projects over the next six years.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added: “In healthcare, the Cabinet approved a new National Policy for Combating Health Risks, designed to establish national response scenarios, enhance preparedness, and develop recovery and control plans for health crises and emergencies. Continuous readiness for any health emergency is an essential part of strengthening health security and ensuring the highest quality of life in the UAE.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed announced: “We also approved the Executive Regulations for Organ and Human Tissue Donation and Transplantation, ensuring better access to life-saving treatments for individuals suffering from conditions that can only be addressed through organ transplants. The UAE now has more than 13 licensed transplant centers, with a 30% increase in transplant procedures. Kidney, liver, heart, lung, and pancreas transplants are now being performed in the UAE, and we will continue to develop the healthcare sector to provide world-class medical services for all.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed declared: “We also approved the restructuring of Emirates Research and Development Council, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, to define national research priorities, develop policies and programmes, and enhance collaboration between government entities, the private sector, and academia. The UAE remains committed to expanding its leadership in research and development.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added: “In social affairs, we approved a series of new decisions aimed at enhancing the social support and empowerment system. These decisions set clear eligibility criteria and establish comprehensive regulations for both basic and supplementary allowances, ensuring a more structured and effective support framework. The annual budget for social support programmes has increased by 29%, reaching nearly AED3.5 billion, while the number of beneficiaries has risen by 37%—expanding support to a wider segment of society. Additionally, 3,200 beneficiaries have been successfully integrated into the workforce, transforming from recipients of financial aid into active contributors to the nation’s progress.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “In the government affairs, we also approved the Remote Work System from Outside the Country in the Federal Government, enabling the UAE to tap into global expertise and specialized talent to execute projects and studies for federal entities.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Cabinet also approved 28 international agreements, including economic partnership agreements with Malaysia, New Zealand, and Kenya, as well as security, logistics, and government cooperation agreements with several nations. The teams continue their work, our growth trajectory accelerates, and every day, we witness our nation’s future becoming greater, stronger, and more prosperous—driven by the dedication of thousands of exceptional teams across all sectors.”

The UAE Cabinet approved the National Investment Strategy 2031, which focuses on transforming the UAE into a leading global strategic investment hub, strengthening its position as a key centre for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting national economic growth, as it included the identification of the most important 5 priority sectors based on the contribution of new foreign direct investment inflows: industry, financial services, transport and logistics, renewable energy and water, telecommunications and information technology.

The strategy includes 12 new programmes within the strategic directions, in addition to 30 initiatives under these programmes, most notably: the Financial Sector Development Programme, the One-Market Programme, the Institutional Innovation Attraction Programme, the Partner Countries Gateway Programme, "InvestUAE," the Investment Offices and Promotion Incubator.

While current investment results indicate that total cumulative foreign direct investment is AED0.8 trillion and annual foreign direct investment inflows are AED112 billion. The target by 2031, according to the strategy, is to increase foreign direct investment stock to AED2.2 trillion, raise annual foreign direct investment inflows to AED 240 billion, increase the share of foreign direct investment in total investments (domestic and foreign) to above 30%, and reach the contribution of foreign direct investment to GDP to 8%.

In economic affairs, the Cabinet reviewed during the meeting the progress of the UAE’s strategic partnerships with African countries, where 95% of previously approved initiatives have been successfully implemented. Besides, the total trade volume with Sub-Saharan Africa has grown from AED127 billion in 2019 to AED235 billion over five years, achieving and increase of 87%.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of the National Green Certificates Programme for buildings. It is a classification system, non-compulsory in its first stage of implementation, aimed at assessing and certifying sustainable buildings according to the highest environmental standards, targeting commercial buildings, hotels and hospitality facilities, industrial establishments, government buildings, and houses, communities and compounds.

The Cabinet also assessed the outcomes of the implementation of the Industrial Technology Transformation Programme, which included the launch of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), the first-of-its-kind indicator for measuring technological advancement and sustainability practices in factories. It also reviewed the progress of the National Digital Economy Strategy 2031, launched to double the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 9.7% to 19.4%.

The Cabinet also approved the National Policy for Combating Health Risks in the UAE, which aims to enhance the healthcare sector readiness in the UAE, provide the best response in cases of emergency, and to ensure health security by addressing health risks and their impact on public health.

The Cabinet also approved a decision to restructure the Emirates Research and Development Council under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mandates of the Council include defining the R&D priorities across the country, launching, approving, and overseeing research and development initiatives funded by the federal government, reviewing studies, projects, and proposals related to research and development to assess and review detailed data to ensure alignment with national objectives, and submit reports about them to the Cabinet

The Cabinet approved a decision to establish the Pharmaceutical Policies Committee, chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, with members representing several entities and organization from the health sector. The Cabinet also approved a decision to restructure the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri.

The Cabinet, during its meeting, approved a decision to issue a Federal Law on the Protection of New Plant Varieties, a decision to issue the Executive Regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Combating Commercial Fraud, the Executive Regulations of the Federal Law on the Practice of Certain Healthcare Professions by Non-Physicians and Pharmacists, the Executive Regulations of the Federal Law on Mental Health, among others.

The Cabinet approved the issuance of the Executive Regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Social Support and Empowerment. In the same context, the Cabinet approved regulations governing social support disbursement for unemployed individuals. Additionally, the Cabinet approved a decision on the Inflation Allowance, defining the eligible categories, which include beneficiaries of the Social Support and Empowerment Programme, recipients of local social assistance programmes, and other qualifying groups as stipulated in the decision.

The Cabinet also approved the Remote Work System from Outside the Country in the Federal Government, designed to leverage global talent and expertise outside the UAE to execute specialized job tasks, complete projects, and conduct studies relevant to government operations.

In international affairs, the Cabinet approved the ratification of 3 comprehensive economic partnership agreements between the State and the governments of Malaysia, New Zealand, and Kenya, among other international agreements and MoUs.

