UAE Cabinet postpones implementation of resolution regulating weights, dimensions of heavy vehicles in country

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:33 06:47 12:35 15:50 18:19 19:33
The UAE Cabinet directed to postpone the implementation of the resolution regulating weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles in the county.
The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to conduct an extensive study on decision rationales.
Furthermore, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Economy to cooperate with all economic entities to study and execute vital measures to prevent any unjustified increase in prices of any goods and commodities.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.