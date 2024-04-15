10.34 PM Monday, 15 April 2024
15 April 2024
UAE Cabinet: Tomorrow declared a remote working day for federal government employees

Published
By E247

Based on the directives of the UAE Cabinet, tomorrow declared a remote working day for federal government employees

In response to prevailing weather conditions, the UAE Cabinet has announced that Tuesday, April 16, will be designated as a remote working day for all federal government employees, with the exception of essential positions requiring on-site presence. This decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of employees amid challenging weather circumstances.

