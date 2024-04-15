- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:37 05:53 12:22 15:49 18:45 20:01
Based on the directives of the UAE Cabinet, tomorrow declared a remote working day for federal government employees
In response to prevailing weather conditions, the UAE Cabinet has announced that Tuesday, April 16, will be designated as a remote working day for all federal government employees, with the exception of essential positions requiring on-site presence. This decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of employees amid challenging weather circumstances.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.