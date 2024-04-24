UAE Cabinet, under the leadership of Mohammed bin Rashid, has approved 2 billion dirhams to address the damages incurred to citizens’ homes and residences

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed discussed the effects of the weather condition that the country experienced during the previous days.

The Council of Ministers approved an amount of Dhs2 billion to address the damage to citizens’ homes and residences. It also formed a committee to inventory the damage caused by torrential rain on infrastructure and propose solutions and measures at the state level.

Sheikh Mohammed said in a series of tweets on the “X” platform: Today I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi... during which we discussed the results and effects of the weather situation that the country experienced during the previous days... The situation was unprecedented in its severity. But we are a country that learns from every experience and develops itself. The central operations rooms dealt with more than 200,000 reports. More than 17,000 members of the security, emergency, and interior services, 15,000 local authorities, and thousands of volunteers participated in dealing with the results. The exceptional weather situation... and with the follow-up and support of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him... life returned to normal quickly, thank God... His Highness directed to limit the damage... support families... and begin immediately studying the state of the infrastructure... and stressed that the safety of citizens and residents is a top priority.

Sheikh Mohammed added: Today in the Council of Ministers, we approved an amount of 2 billion dirhams to address the damage to citizens’ homes and residences, and a ministerial committee was assigned to follow up on this file, inventory the housing damage, and disburse compensation in cooperation with the rest of the federal and local authorities. We also formed in the Council of Ministers today a committee to inventory the damage caused by torrential rains and floods on infrastructure and to propose solutions and measures at the state level, headed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and membership of the Ministry of Defence, Interior, Emergency and Crisis, and other federal agencies, in addition to representatives from all local emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed said: The exceptional weather condition that occurred in the country was good for us... as the dams were filled... and the valleys were flooded with good rains... and the underground water reserves were filled... and we learned great lessons in dealing with severe rains in our developed cities... and we put our hands on areas... Development, raising preparedness and preparedness...and making us more prepared for the future, God willing. So it is good for us. Our thanks to all who have worked and are still working for the sake of the nation... from emergency and crisis centers... to the security, military or civil authorities, federal and local governments, volunteers, and all citizens and residents who have shown solidarity, solidarity, and great love for the United Arab Emirates, may God protect it.

Sheikh Mohammed continued: During today’s Cabinet meeting, we reviewed the latest developments in the National Tourism Strategy and the most important achievements of this sector... as the total number of hotel guests reached 28 million guests in 2023, an increase of 11% over the previous year, which witnessed general spending for international tourism in the Emirates amounting to 118 billion dirhams, compared to 47 billion dirhams for domestic tourism... and the tourism sector’s contribution to our domestic product is approaching 180 billion dirhams in the year 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed said: Today, the Cabinet reviewed the developments in the UAE’s economic agenda, as the country was able to sign and negotiate comprehensive economic partnership agreements with more than 13 countries... which will enable us to increase the country’s exports with an additional value of 366 billion dirhams annually by 2031 due to... These agreements.

Sheikh Mohammed stated: As part of the Council’s work today, we reviewed the latest developments in the national agenda for developing the country’s service exports... as our total service exports reached Dhs606 billion in the year 2023, up from Dhs 570 billion, of which more than Dhs 170 billion were digital service exports in the same year. As for the UAE's total foreign trade of all goods and services in 2023, it reached a record number of Dhs 4.45 trillion.

Sheikh Mohammed added: According to a report issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the UAE achieved 15th place globally in outward foreign direct investment in 2023, as the country’s investments abroad amounted to more than 880 billion dirhams at the beginning of 2023. Our economic journey continues... and is accelerating... and our development achievements continue. ...And it will not stop... We ask God to preserve our prosperity, stability, security, safety, and safety.

