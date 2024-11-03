UAE Cancels EmSAT for Grade 12, Grants Universities Flexibility in Admissions

Sara Al Amiri : The decision reflects the Ministry’s commitment to providing an educational environment that fosters students' development and prepares them for academic and professional futures.

: The decision reflects the Ministry’s commitment to providing an educational environment that fosters students' development and prepares them for academic and professional futures. Abdulrahman Al Awar: The decision underscores the Ministry’s dedication to broadening academic options for students.

The UAE Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have announced the cancellation of the UAE Standardized Test "EmSAT" for grade 12 students, effective immediately, granting universities more flexibility in setting their own admission criteria to attract students in alignment with their academic and career goals. This decision has been approved by the Education, Human Development, and Community Council.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the national education system and prepare students for higher education and the job market by adopting the best practices and standards that meet societal needs and future aspirations.

Her Excellency Sara Al Amiri, Minister of Education, emphasized that the Ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, is continuously working to align and improve its policies to support students in their educational journeys across all levels, whether in general or higher education. The Ministry is committed to decisions that ensure the quality and flexibility of the national education system's outcomes, enhancing its progress and global leadership.

In this regard, Her Excellency highlighted the Ministry’s focus on developing students' skills across various subjects and accurately assessing and improving these skills through an updated student performance assessment system. This system will enable the Ministry to identify students' actual skill levels and enhance them through a structured methodology that allows for a comprehensive measurement and refinement of their abilities.

She also clarified that, under this decision and in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the EmSAT will no longer be required for grade 12 students as part of higher education admission criteria. Students need only meet the entry requirements established by individual higher education institutions, ensuring a smooth transition to higher education and supporting students in achieving their future academic and career goals aligned with the needs of the labor market and society.

In addition, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, affirmed the Ministry's vision to increase students’ access to higher education, enabling every grade 12 graduate to pursue bachelor’s, higher diploma, diploma, or skills certification programs that adequately prepare them for the labor market.

Dr. Al Awar explained that the new vision provides universities with greater flexibility in setting admission standards, allowing institutions to enroll students who may not meet the English language requirement by registering them in courses that help them achieve the necessary proficiency. Universities will also have the option to admit students into remedial courses in cases where students have not achieved the required grades in subjects essential for their intended fields of study.

He noted that admission requirements for medical and engineering fields will place a greater emphasis on subject-specific grades rather than overall grade 12 scores. The proposal to develop university admission standards aims to offer diverse academic pathways that match students' abilities and meet labor market demands, graduating generations of qualified professionals ready to compete effectively in both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Al Awar also noted that both the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Education are working to implement flexibility in their education policies and requirements for student admissions across diverse academic pathways, opening new avenues of excellence for students that align with the UAE’s aspirations to equip its workforce with top knowledge and skills. The Ministry will communicate with universities to share details of this new phase and update them on the latest developments.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research urge students and their families to familiarize themselves with the admission requirements of each university based on their chosen field of study. Direct communication with higher education institutions is recommended to understand these requirements according to the applicable regulations. The cancellation of the EmSAT will not impact the equivalency requirements for private school curricula, except for those following the American curriculum, in which students are required to take alternative standardized tests, such as the SAT for Mathematics and TOEFL for English, to meet admission criteria.

Following this, the Ministry of Education has updated the requirements for the equivalency of certificates for private school students after canceling the EmSAT for grade 12. These requirements include providing academic certificates from the last three years of study, mandating Arabic language studies for Arab students in their final three years, and requiring Islamic studies for Muslim students in private schools over the last three years. This decision aligns with the UAE’s efforts to strengthen the status of the Arabic language and affirm tolerant religious values.

Both Ministries affirmed that this step is aligned with the leadership's aspirations for the education sector and the critical role it plays in developing a positive framework that transforms challenges into opportunities, equipping students with the skills and competencies needed to contribute to the nation's future growth and prosperity.

